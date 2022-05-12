Martin Courtney of Real Estate Announces U.S. Tour
Magic Sign Due Out June 24 via Domino
May 12, 2022
Photography by Sinna Nasseri
Real Estate’s Martin Courtney has announced a summer U.S. tour in support of his upcoming album, Magic Sign. View the full list of dates below.
Magic Sign will be out on June 24 via Domino. Upon announcement of the album in April, Courtney shared the song “Corncob,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Martin Courtney 2022 Tour Dates:
July 13 – Portland, OR, Mississippi Studios
July 14 – Seattle, WA, Barboza
July 16 – San Francisco, CA, The Chapel
July 17 – Santa Cruz, CA, Kuumbwa
July 19 – Los Angeles, CA, The Lodge Room
Aug 2 – Kingston, NY, Tubby’s
Aug 3 – Washington, DC, Songbyrd
Aug 4 – Philadelphia, PA, Johnny Brenda’s
Aug 5 – New York, NY, Elsewhere Zone 1
