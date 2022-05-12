News

Martin Courtney of Real Estate Announces U.S. Tour Magic Sign Due Out June 24 via Domino

Photography by Sinna Nasseri



Real Estate’s Martin Courtney has announced a summer U.S. tour in support of his upcoming album, Magic Sign. View the full list of dates below.

Magic Sign will be out on June 24 via Domino. Upon announcement of the album in April, Courtney shared the song “Corncob,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Martin Courtney 2022 Tour Dates:

July 13 – Portland, OR, Mississippi Studios

July 14 – Seattle, WA, Barboza

July 16 – San Francisco, CA, The Chapel

July 17 – Santa Cruz, CA, Kuumbwa

July 19 – Los Angeles, CA, The Lodge Room

Aug 2 – Kingston, NY, Tubby’s

Aug 3 – Washington, DC, Songbyrd

Aug 4 – Philadelphia, PA, Johnny Brenda’s

Aug 5 – New York, NY, Elsewhere Zone 1

