Martin Courtney of Real Estate Shares Video for New Song “Sailboat” Magic Sign Due Out June 24 via Domino

Photography by Sinna Nasseri



Real Estate’s Martin Courtney has shared a video for his new song “Sailboat.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Magic Sign, which will be out on June 24 via Domino. View the Bráulio Amado-directed video below.

In a press release, Courtney states: ”For some reason I always assumed I did not possess a ‘license to rock.’ This song is my attempt at some unlicensed rocking. I was extremely fortunate to have Matt Barrick, who drummed on the greatest rock song of the 2000s, ‘The Rat,’ on this one. Couldn’t have done it any other way. Lyrically, this song is kind of about keeping things in perspective and attempting to stay positive in the face of all of the bullshit. An increasingly difficult task. And I just thought ‘Sailboat’ was a funny name.”

Upon announcement of the album in April, Courtney shared the song “Corncob,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

