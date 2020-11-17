News

Martin Gore of Depeche Mode Announces New EP, Shares New Song “Mandrill” The Third Chimpanzee Will Be Out January 29, 2021 via Mute

Photography by Travis Shinn



Martin Gore, founding member of Depeche Mode, has shared a new song, “Mandrill,” which was released with an accompanying video. “Mandrill” will be included on Gore’s upcoming instrumental EP, The Third Chimpanzee, out on January 29, 2021 via Mute. Check out the video below, along with the EP’s tracklist and cover art.

Gore speaks about the EP’s creation in a press release: “The first track I recorded had a sound that wasn’t human. It sounded primate-like. I decided to name it ‘Howler,’ after a monkey. Then, when it came time to name the EP, I remembered reading the book The Rise and Fall of the Third Chimpanzee. It all made sense to call it that, as the EP was made by one of the third chimpanzees.”

Gore’s last solo musical project was the critically acclaimed instrumental album MG, which was released back in 2015 on Mute. Last week, Depeche Mode was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Third Chimpanzee EP Tracklist:

1. Howler

2. Mandrill

3. Capuchin

4. Vervet

5. Howler’s End

