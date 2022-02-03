News

Matmos Announce New Album, Share Lead Single "Flight to Sodom / Lot do Salo" Regards / Ukłony dla Bogusław Schaeffer Due Out May 20





Matmos (the duo of M.C. Schmidt and Drew Daniel) have announced the release of a new album, Regards / Ukłony dla Bogusław Schaeffer, which will be out on May 20. They have also shared the album’s lead single, “Flight to Sodom / Lot do Salo.” Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art.

For the new album, Matmos extensively collaborated with Polish musical polymath Bogusław Schaeffer. The album also features musical contributions from Irish harpist Úna Monaghan, Turkish multi-instrumentalist Ulas Kurugullu, Baltimore instrument builder Will Schorre, and Max Eilbacher.

The duo’s previous album, The Consuming Flame (which features contributions from 99 different musical acts), came out in 2020.

Regards / Ukłony dla Bogusław Schaeffer Tracklist:

1. Resemblage / Parasamblaż

2. Cobra Wages Shuffle / Off! Schable w gurę!

3. Few, Far Chaos Bugles / Uff… Bosch gra Wałęsę

4. Flashcube Fog Wares / Głucha Affera Słów

5. Flight to Sodom / Lot do Salo

6. Tonight there is something special about the moon / Jaki księżyc dziś wieczór…

7. If All Things Were Turned to Smoke / Gdyby wszystko stało się dymem

8. Anti-Antiphon (Absolute Decomposition) / Anty-Antyfona (Dekonstrukcja na całego)

