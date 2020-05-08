News

All





Matt Bellamy of Muse Shares Lyric Video for New Solo Song “Tomorrow’s World” Only Bellamy’s Second Ever Solo Song





Matt Bellamy, frontman for British trio Muse, has shared a new solo song, “Tomorrow’s World,” via a lyric video for it. The piano- and strings-backed song is as dramatic as some of his main band’s work and was written, produced, and recorded by Bellamy (it was recorded earlier this month). This is only Bellamy’s second ever solo song; his first being “Pray (High Valyrian),” which appeared on the 2019 Game of Thrones compilation For the Throne. A press release says “Tomorrow’s World” is a standalone single. Watch and listen to it below.

Bellamy had this to say about the song in a press release: “This song captures my mood and feelings whilst in lockdown. I have been reminded of what really matters in life and have discovered growing optimism, appreciation and hope for the future. The song title comes from an old BBC TV show called Tomorrow’s World, which I watched as a child in the 1980s and always enjoyed the wild futuristic predictions of what life would be like now. It all seems rather lovely, comforting, and naive in retrospect and reminds me that none of us ever really know what the future holds.”

Muse’s last album, Simulation Theory, was released in 2018 via Warner Bros.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.