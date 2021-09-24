News

Matt Maltese Shares New Single “Good Morning” New LP Good Morning It’s Now Tomorrow, October 8th on Nettwerk

Photography by rememberyouweremadetobeused



Today London-based indie pop artist Matt Maltese has shared “Good Morning,” his latest single off of his upcoming third LP, Good Morning It’s Now Tomorrow, due out on October 8th via Nettwerk. Written over quarantine, Maltese’s latest record finds his layered indie pop songwriting once again assessing loneliness and boredom, yet now finding newfound hope and escapist optimism in the midst of it.

“It’s a real coping record,” Maltese explains. “The pandemic made me very aware of the small things and the important things. It made the past feel even further away which is why I think the album is so hopeful. It made me realise which relationships and connections are real and a true source of joy. It made me latch onto those things more than ever.”

“Good Morning” is no less upbeat and jangly than the rest of the record’s singles thus far, featuring a soaring pop chorus and endlessly sweet melodies. Looking just beneath the breezy vibe though, the circumstances of its writing looms large一“Good morning / It’s April something / Heavy clouds with a chance of crying / ‘Hi’ said the Queen to the nation / A million dead and the music’s playing.” As the song unfolds it becomes not only a stellar pop anthem but a tribute to both the tragedy and beauty found in a new day.

Maltese says of the track, “This song is a kind of ode to the timelessness of morning. I wrote this in the first lockdown when things were endlessly awful, and you notice how life, even in a different form, just continues on and has as many ordinary moments as life before had too. All the times through the ages people say ‘good morning’ when things are falling apart. Everyday’sa new day and that new day might be great or torturous, but this world just keeps spiraling onwards no matter what and we smile and drink coffee and say good morning to people. There’s something so British about the ordinariness of it too which I think is why I sort of sung in more of a British accent. And I guess this is also a kind of declaration of support for someone you love and an acceptance that it might always be tough but that’s ok. Darkness will never disappear but you can learn to live with it, happily.”

Check out the song below and watch for Good Morning It’s Now Tomorrow, out October 8th via Nettwerk.

