Matt Sweeney and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy Announce New Album and Share Video for New Song Superwolves Due Out April 30 on Drag City; Listen to "Hall of Death"

Photography by Jonah Freeman and Justin Lowe



Matt Sweeney and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy (aka Will Oldham) have announced a new album Superwolves, subsequently sharing the video for a new single from the album, “Hall of Death.” Superwolves will be out on April 30 via Drag City (the album will receive a physical release on June 18). Check out the Sai Selvarajan and Jeff Bednarz-directed “Hall of Death” video below, along with the tracklist and cover art for Superwolves. The album’s cover art was created by director Harmony Korine.

Both Oldham and Sweeney have talked about their collaboration in a press release, with Oldham stating: “The chemistry comes from lives, lived separately, in which music is crucial sustenance. We listen with gratitude and awe, knowing that we belong in there. We construct our dream selves with the faith that these selves will have their chance at life. We know what we are capable of doing and just need each other’s support to bring the imagined languages to life.”

Sweeney adds: “I love the challenge to write melodies for Will to sing. Struggle with that challenge too. Knowing that Will’s voice will elevate the melody makes me reach higher and dig deeper for the tune. Makes me want to match it with a guitar part that holds his voice like a chalice holds wine (or blood, or whatever is needed to live the best life). I also love singing harmonies and responses to this voice of his.”

Superwolves marks Oldham and Sweeney’s first album collaboration in 16 years; their previous album, Superwolf, came out in 2005 on Drag City. Oldham’s most recent solo album, I Made a Place, was released in 2019, also on Drag City.

Superwolves Tracklist:

1. Make Worry For Me

2. Good To My Girls

3. God Is Waiting

4. Hall of Death

5. Shorty’s Ark

6. I Am A Youth Inclined to Ramble

7. My Popsicle

8. Watch What Happens

9. Resist the Urge

10. There Must Be a Someone

11. My Blue Suit

12. My Body is My Own

13. You Can Regret What You Have Done

14. Not Fooling

