Matt Sweeney and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy Share New Song “My Blue Suit” and Announce California Tour Superwolves Due Out April 30 on Drag City





Matt Sweeney and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy (aka Will Oldham) have shared a video for a new song titled “My Blue Suit.” It is the latest offering from their upcoming album Superwolves, which will be out on April 30 via Drag City. The two have also announced a California tour set for June; it will be their first tour together since 2014. Check out the dates below, along with the Geoff McFetridge-directed video for “My Blue Suit.”

McFetridge elaborates on creating the video in a press release: “I started this video by painting. The work I created, in response to the song, was large scale figures I could use in scenes filmed on camera. All the images in the film are done in camera, there are no digital effects. The graphic sequences were done with paintings wrapped around a garbage can placed on a Techniques 1200 turntable. The tools used to create the effects were knives, glue, paint and tape. The pieces created for the film are nearly life size portraits done with acrylic on paper. These works, the film and the animated elements will be shown in the project space of Cooper Cole Gallery in Toronto, opening May 1st.”

Sweeney and Oldham previously shared the songs “Make Worry for Me” and “Hall of Death” from their upcoming album.

Superwolves marks Oldham and Sweeney’s first album collaboration in 16 years; their previous album, Superwolf, came out in 2005 on Drag City. Oldham’s most recent solo album, I Made a Place, was released in 2019, also on Drag City.





Matt Sweeney & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy Tour Dates:

Mon. June 7 - Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library

Tue. June 8 - Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library

Thu. June 10 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

Sun. June 13 - Malibu, CA @ Dry Gulch Ranch

