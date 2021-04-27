News

Matt Sweeney and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy Share Video for New Song “Resist the Urge” Superwolves Due Out This Friday on Drag City

Photography by Atiba Johnson



Matt Sweeney and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy (aka Will Oldham) have shared a video for their new song “Resist the Urge.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album Superwolves, which will be out this Friday (Apr. 30) via Drag City. The video was directed by Atiba Jefferson and skateboarder Kevin “Spanky” Long, who is featured in the video. Check it out below.

Oldham speaks about the video in a press release: “Spanky and Atiba’s video rules. We try to make the listener feel insanely at home in a musical space. Atiba and Spanky have made us feel like we own a share of the skateable world.”

Jefferson elaborates on directing the video: “I always wanted to see a full video part with just one skater, and once I got asked to work on a video for this record, I knew that Kevin ‘Spanky’ Long was perfect—his way of cutting out, resizing, moving and manipulating photos and videos is amazing, but also he is an amazing pro skater. I asked a lot of Spanky: I wanted him to star, direct, edit, film and do all of the artwork! It was a tall ask but I know his love for Matt and Will would shine thru. This video was made in the pandemic so it was just me and him going out and shooting together. We shot around LA for 14 days over 4 months. It was great to work so closely with Spanky’s vision but still have him in front of the camera. This collaboration of directing together was great because we are 2 different generations of skateboarders, but both coming from the pro skater’s perspective.”

Long adds: “This was just a great excuse to make a skate video with a best friend for my favorite band. I ran the high def footage and super8 film into my iPhone where I painstakingly cut frame-by-frame, with relatively lo-fi digital tools, to execute the stop-motion animation and digital collage elements. It was, in the end, the only way to achieve this look we were after. And we weaved in the layers of sea and sky to meet the big themes in ‘Resist the Urge.’ COVID restrictions made things tricky to get Matt and Will in there, but we revel in limitations.”

Previously released songs from the album are “Make Worry for Me,” “Hall of Death” and “My Blue Suit.”

