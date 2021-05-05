News

Matthew Dear Shares New Song “Hikers Y” Preacher’s Sigh & Potion: Lost Album Due Out June 25 via Ghostly International

Photography by Brett Carlson



Matthew Dear is releasing a new album, Preacher’s Sigh & Potion: Lost Album, on June 25 via Ghostly International. As its title suggests, it’s an album that was recorded over a decade ago and then shelved, but is finally seeing the light of day. Now he has shared another song from the album, “Hikers Y.” “I’m through with all the conversation/I was never good at conversation/So don’t expect anymore conversation,” Dear repeatedly sings over a minimalist beat. Check it out below via a visualizer video for the song.

“I used to ruminate on a single line of a song,” says Dear in a press release. “Usually during the production phase, I can hum a melody repeatedly and capture it as quickly as possible. Those moments usually get flushed out into broader verses and segments later. Listening back to ‘Hikers Y,’ I hear the dark of night in my voice and delivery. This song comes from the isolation of being a musician alone in a studio after midnight. The lyrics ‘I’m through with all the conversation/I was never good at conversation’ are not about sadness, but more about the acceptance of solitude. A musician and their craft in the solitude of a night, while everyone around them is asleep.”

Previously Dear shared two songs from Preacher’s Sigh & Potion: Lost Album: “Muscle Beach” and “Supper Times.”

“As we age, we get trapped in thinking our output or creativity needs to mature as well,” says Dear of the album as a whole. “Some of that is unavoidable, but listening to these songs reminds me to not think so much.”

In 2018 Dear released his first LP in six years, Bunny.

