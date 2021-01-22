 Matthew E. White and Lonnie Holley Announce New Album, Share Seven-Minute New Song | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Matthew E. White and Lonnie Holley Announce New Album, Share Seven-Minute New Song

Broken Mirror, A Selfie Reflection Out April 9 via Spacebomb/Jagjaguwar

Jan 21, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Folk artist Lonnie Holley and singer/producer Matthew E. White have announced a new album, Broken Mirror: A Selfie Reflection, which will be out April 9 via Spacebomb/Jagjaguwar. The two have shared the first track from the album, the seven-minute long “This Here Jungle of Modernness/Composition 14.” Check it out below, along with the tracklist and cover art for Broken Mirror, A Selfie Reflection.

Holley states in a press release: “We are in a time where we need healing. We are in a time where we need truth. I think that’s what this music is all about.” White further states: “Lonnie channels this music to articulate sensitive and powerful truth that is a formidable commentary on modern society.”

Last year, Holley released the Richard Swift-produced EP, National Freedom. Back in 2018, White shared the protest song “No Future In Our Frontman,” which was then covered by 17 different artists.

Broken Mirror, A Selfie Reflection Tracklist:

1. This Here Jungle of Moderness/Composition 14
2. Broken Mirror (A Selfie Reflection)/Composition 9
3. I Cried Space Dust/Composition 12
4. I’m Not Tripping/Composition 8
5. Get Up! Come Walk with Me/Composition 7

