Mavis Staples Shares New Song “All In It Together” Featuring Jeff Tweedy All Proceeds Go to My Block, My Hood, My City





Gospel singer Mavis Staples, of the beloved soul group The Staple Singers, has shared a new song, “All In It Together,” that is produced by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, who also features on the track. The song spreads an uplifting message about the significance of caring for ourselves and others during these uncertain times. All proceeds are to be donated to My Block, My Hood, My City, a Chicago organization “that ensures seniors have access to essential resources for fighting COVID-19.” Listen below.

Staples has this to say about the track in a press release: “The song speaks to what we're going through now—everyone is in this together, whether you like it or not. It doesn't matter how much money you have, what race or sex you are, where you live...it can still touch you. It's hit so many people in our country and around the world in such a horrible way and I just hope this song can bring a little light to the darkness. We will get through this but we're going to have to do it together. If this song is able to bring any happiness or relief to anyone out there in even the smallest way, I wanted to make sure that I helped to do that.”

