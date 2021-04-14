News

Max Bloom (ex-Yuck) Announces New Solo Album, Shares Video for Title Track “Pedestrian” Pedestrian Due Out June 18 via Ultimate Blends

Photography by Bex Day



Max Bloom, the former frontman for London four-piece Yuck, has announced a new solo album, Pedestrian, and shared its title track via a video for it. Pedestrian is due out June 18 via his own label Ultimate Blends. Check out “Pedestrian” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In February Yuck announced their breakup on the 10th anniversary of the release of their self-titled debut album. Pedestrian follows Bloom’s solo debut, Perfume, released last year.

Bloom had this to say about the album and its title track in a statement: “I was contemplating a lot of things when I was trying to come up with the lyrical themes. I listened to this instrumental a lot when I was out running, and I remember seeing the word ‘Pedestrian’ on a road sign. It made me contemplate what a pedestrian is, and what the word represents. As pedestrians, we’re all trapped in our own individual worlds but when something cataclysmic happens, we’re all brought together. I think about death a lot, and I think about what humans are and whether we are the only intelligent life in the universe. So I guess this song explores both of those feelings at the same time.”

Read our 2016 interview with Bloom.

Pedestrian Tracklist:

1. Pedestrian

2. Palindromes

3. All the Same

4. America

5. The Weatherman

6. Imposter Syndrome

7. Under Green Skies

8. How Can I Love You

9. Twenty-Two

10. Cat On Your Lap

