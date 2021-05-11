News

Max Bloom (ex-Yuck) Shares Video for New Song “Palindromes” Pedestrian Due Out June 18 via Ultimate Blends

Photography by Bex Day



Max Bloom, the former frontman for London four-piece Yuck, is releasing a new solo album, Pedestrian, on June 18 via his own label Ultimate Blends. Now he has shared another song from it, “Palindromes,” via a video for it. Bloom animated the video himself, which features colorful letters falling. Watch it below.

Bloom had this to say about “Palindromes” in a press release: “This song is about how I got together with my girlfriend Anna, who also plays bass in my live band (and co-wrote two songs on the album). We were best friends for years, then she broke up with her boyfriend and we got together quite suddenly. It was completely unplanned, but when it happened it felt like a lucid dream. I wanted to write something to commemorate it (Anna has also written a few songs about it too), and after the darkness and grief of [my last solo album] Perfume, it felt cathartic for me to write this song.”

Bloom previously shared Pedestrian’s title track via a video for the song. “Pedestrian” was one of our Songs of the Week.

In February Yuck announced their breakup on the 10th anniversary of the release of their self-titled debut album. Pedestrian follows Bloom’s solo debut, Perfume, released last year.

Bloom had this to say about the album and its title track in a previous press release: “I was contemplating a lot of things when I was trying to come up with the lyrical themes. I listened to this instrumental a lot when I was out running, and I remember seeing the word ‘Pedestrian’ on a road sign. It made me contemplate what a pedestrian is, and what the word represents. As pedestrians, we’re all trapped in our own individual worlds but when something cataclysmic happens, we’re all brought together. I think about death a lot, and I think about what humans are and whether we are the only intelligent life in the universe. So I guess this song explores both of those feelings at the same time.”

Read our 2016 interview with Bloom.

