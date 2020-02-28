News

Max Bloom of Yuck Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Song "Thinking 'Bout You"





Max Bloom, frontman for London four-piece Yuck, has announced his debut solo album, Perfume, and shared a new song from it, "Thinking 'Bout You." Perfume is due out April 24 via Anniversary. Check out "Thinking 'Bout You" below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art.

The album includes "Bottle," a new song Bloom shared last November that we premiered. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Another song from the album, "Call Me When It's Over," was released as a single in August 2019. Yuck's last album, their third, was 2016's Stranger Things. The collapse of a long-term relationship helped motivate Bloom to start focusing on his solo music in 2017.

Bloom had this to say about "Thinking 'Bout You" in a statement: "This song is about me looking back on my relationship, but having no regrets because it has made me a stronger person. When I was writing and recording this album, I was heavily influenced by Stoicism. A big part of Stoicism is about taking the adversity you face and using it to your advantage - in the case of this song, it was about taking the negativity of my relationship and turning into something positive."

Read our 2016 interview with Bloom.

Perfume Tracklist:

1. To Be Alone

2. Cold Hard Light

3. Call Me When It's Over

4. Thinking 'Bout You

5. Forever Now

6. Bottle

7. It's Alright

8. Happy Alone - Into Eternity

9. Perfume

10. Will It Last A Lifetime?

