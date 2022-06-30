News

Maya Hawke Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Thérèse” MOSS Due Out September 23 via Mom + Pop

Singer/actress Maya Hawke has announced a new album, MOSS, and shared its first single, “Thérèse.” MOSS is due out September 23 via Mom + Pop. Check out “Thérèse” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as her upcoming tour dates, including some opening for Faye Webster.

As an actress, Hawke is probably best known for playing Robin Buckley in the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, although she’s got some big film projects in the works, including Wes Anderson’s next movie, Asteroid City, and Maestro, a 2023 biopic on composer Leonard Bernstein directed by Bradley Cooper (who stars as Bernstein, with Hawke playing his daughter, Jamie Bernstein). Hawke’s real life parents are actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. As a musician, Hawke’s debut album was 2021’s Blush, making MOSS her sophomore effort.

MOSS was announced via an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which you can watch below. Hawke made the album in collaboration with Benjamin Lazar Davis, Christian Lee Hutson, and Will Graefe. A press release says the album “serves as Hawke’s meditation on rebirth and acceptance.” It will also be available as a deluxe box set designed by Hawke.

“This record is called MOSS because I’ve been gathering a lot in the last few years,” Hawke says about the album in the press release. “Sitting still and collecting a green blanket of memories and feelings. Making this record was me trying to get up and shake it off and look at all of it. It was the first step in untangling myself and really trying to look at the rock under the moss.”

Of “Thérèse,” Hawke adds: “Thérèse is inspired by a painting but about feeling hemmed in and stuck. Stuck as the version of yourself that someone else created.”

MOSS Tracklist:

1. Backup Plan

2. Bloomed Into Blue

3. Hiatus

4. Sweet Tooth

5. Crazy Kid (feat. Will Graefe)

6. Luna Moth

7. South Elroy

8. Thérèse

9. Sticky Little Words

10. Over

11. Restless Moon

12. Driver

13. Mermaid Bar

Maya Hawke Tour Dates:

Saturday, August 13 @ the Colony, Woodstock, NY

Sunday, August 14 @ the Colony, Woodstock, NY

Tuesday, August 16 @ Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, CA *

Wednesday, August 17 @ Corona Theatre, Montreal, CA *

Saturday, August 20 @ Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA *

Monday, August 22 @ Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville, TN *



*- Supporting Faye Webster

