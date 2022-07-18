Maya Hawke Shares NSFW Video for “Thérèse”
MOSS Due Out September 23 via Mom + Pop
Singer/actress Maya Hawke has shared an NSFW video for her latest single, “Thérèse,” directed by Brady Corbet (Vox Lux). Hawke’s forthcoming album, MOSS, will be out on September 23 via Mom + Pop. View the video below.
In June, Hawke announced the album and shared “Thérèse,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
