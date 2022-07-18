 Maya Hawke Shares NSFW Video for “Thérèse” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, July 18th, 2022  
Maya Hawke Shares NSFW Video for “Thérèse”

MOSS Due Out September 23 via Mom + Pop

Jul 18, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Singer/actress Maya Hawke has shared an NSFW video for her latest single, “Thérèse,” directed by Brady Corbet (Vox Lux). Hawke’s forthcoming album, MOSS, will be out on September 23 via Mom + Pop. View the video below.

In June, Hawke announced the album and shared “Thérèse,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

