Mdou Moctar Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song "Tala Tannam"





Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar has announced a new album, Afrique Victime, which will be out on May 21 via Matador. Moctar has shared a video for a song from the album titled “Tala Tannam.” The video was filmed in Niamey, Niger and was directed by Cem Misirlioglu. Check it out below. Also below are the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Coltun speaks about the video in a press release: “While the song talks about love, we wanted to show the love between friendships and the love of Niger. The video includes friends and family—in the Tuareg community in villages around Niamey as well as Hausa people from villages in the Dosso region.”

Moctar adds: “While people have gotten to know Mdou Moctar as a rock band, there is a whole different set of music with this band done on acoustic guitars, which we wanted to incorporate into this album in order to go through a sonic journey. I want the world to know that we are making music to promote world peace and be with everyone on the same level, fighting against racism.”

Afrique Victime features contributions from Moctar’s band, which features Mikey Coltun on bass, Ahmoudou Madassane on guitar, and Souleymane Ibrahim on drums.

In October of last year, Moctar shared a video for the song “Chismiten.” His most recent album, Ilana (The Creator), came out in 2019.

Afrique Victime Tracklist:

01 Chismiten

02 Taliat

03 Ya Habibti

04 Tala Tannam

05 Untitled

06 Asdikte Akal

07 Layla

08 Afrique Victime

09 Bismilahi Atagah

