Mdou Moctar Announces Winter 2022 North American Tour Dates
Afrique Victime Out Now via Matador
Mdou Moctar has announced a set of North American tour dates for winter 2022. Several dates on the tour coincide with the band’s previously announced supporting act dates for Parquet Courts. View the full list of dates below.
Last year, The New York Times published an essay written by Moctar entitled “Can Colonialism Be Overcome?” Moctar also recently made his TV debut in an interview with PBS NewsHour.
In September, Moctar shared a documentary depicting the days leading up to the release of his most recent album Afrique Victime, which came out last year via Matador. Last month, he shared the live performance video, “Live at the Niger River.”
Read our interview with Moctar on Afrique Victime.
Mdou Moctar 2022 North American Tour Dates:
*NEW DATES IN BOLD
2.24.22 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
2.26.22 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre
2.27.22 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel %
2.28.22 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre %
3.02.22 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse %
3.03.22 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn %
3.04.22 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom %
3.05.22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant %
3.07.22 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall %
3.08.22 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room %
3.10.22 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue %
3.11.22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom %
3.12.22 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre %
3.13.22 – Detroit, MI @ MOCAD %
3.15.22 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre %
3.16.22 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
3.17.22 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre %
3.18.22 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre %
3.19.22 – Lyndon, VT @ Northern VT State
3.20.22 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
3.21.22 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony
3.22.22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
3.24.22 – Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat
3.25.22 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
% w/ Parquet Courts
