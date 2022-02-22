Mdou Moctar Share Previously Unreleased Song “Nakanegh Dich”
Afrique Victime Digital Deluxe Version Out This Thursday via Matador
Feb 22, 2022
Photography by Jamie Kelter Davis
This Thursday (Feb. 24), Mdou Moctar will be releasing a digital deluxe version of their newest album, Afrique Victime. It will feature nine additional songs, including live tracks and demos of songs from the album. A previously unreleased track, “Nakanegh Dich,” has been shared by the band today. Listen below.
“These are a mix of demos from Niger and some live tracks from touring around the world, when we were still working out the songs together as a band,” states bassist and producer Mikey Coltun in a press release regarding the new deluxe edition. “These are fun and different early versions of the songs.”
Last September, Moctar shared a documentary depicting the days leading up to the release of Afrique Victime. One month later, he shared the live performance video, “Live at the Niger River.”
Read our interview with Moctar on Afrique Victime.
