 Mdou Moctar Share Previously Unreleased Song “Nakanegh Dich” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022  
Subscribe

Mdou Moctar Share Previously Unreleased Song “Nakanegh Dich”

Afrique Victime Digital Deluxe Version Out This Thursday via Matador

Feb 22, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jamie Kelter Davis
Bookmark and Share


This Thursday (Feb. 24), Mdou Moctar will be releasing a digital deluxe version of their newest album, Afrique Victime. It will feature nine additional songs, including live tracks and demos of songs from the album. A previously unreleased track, “Nakanegh Dich,” has been shared by the band today. Listen below.

“These are a mix of demos from Niger and some live tracks from touring around the world, when we were still working out the songs together as a band,” states bassist and producer Mikey Coltun in a press release regarding the new deluxe edition. “These are fun and different early versions of the songs.”

Last September, Moctar shared a documentary depicting the days leading up to the release of Afrique Victime. One month later, he shared the live performance video, “Live at the Niger River.”

Read our interview with Moctar on Afrique Victime.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent