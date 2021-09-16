News

Mdou Moctar Shares New “Afrique Victime” Documentary Afrique Victime Out Now via Matador

Photography by WH Moustapha



Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar has shared a new documentary depicting the days leading up the release of his most recent album, Afrique Victime. The 10-minute short film features Moctar and his band preparing for the album’s release in Niamey, Niger. The footage was mainly shot by bassist Mikey Coltun, who flew into Niger in December 2020 to be with his band. Watch it below.

Afrique Victime came out earlier this year via Matador. Read our interview with Moctar on the album.

