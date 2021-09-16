 Mdou Moctar Shares New “Afrique Victime” Documentary | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, September 16th, 2021  
Mdou Moctar Shares New “Afrique Victime” Documentary

Afrique Victime Out Now via Matador

Sep 16, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by WH Moustapha
Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar has shared a new documentary depicting the days leading up the release of his most recent album, Afrique Victime. The 10-minute short film features Moctar and his band preparing for the album’s release in Niamey, Niger. The footage was mainly shot by bassist Mikey Coltun, who flew into Niger in December 2020 to be with his band. Watch it below.

Afrique Victime came out earlier this year via Matador. Read our interview with Moctar on the album.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

