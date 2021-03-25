News

All





Mdou Moctar Shares New Live Performance Video for “Tala Tannam” Recorded in Niamey, Niger Last Year





Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar has released a live performance of “Tala Tannam,” a song from his upcoming album Afrique Victime, which is due out May 21 via Matador. The live video was directed by his bassist Mikey Coltun, and shot by Mamadou Halidou and WH Moustapha. Watch the live performance from Niamey, Niger below.

Coltun shares some insight on the performance in a press release: “In winter 2020, the Mdou Moctar band met up in Niamey, the capital of Niger, to record a few songs in anticipation of the release of, Afrique Victime… We were staying on the outskirts of town at a friend’s home. One day, we quietly set up in front of the house to film a few songs. Despite our relative isolation, the noise of the band inevitably attracted a crowd. What started as the four of us simply playing a few songs for a camera turned into a three-night run of rowdy concerts, bringing in hundreds of eager listeners. Each night, kids from all over the city would line up at our door, rushing over after their final evening prayer. These performances were completely spontaneous and wholly unplanned. Thanks to our audience, we were able to capture the spectacular energy of a typical Niamey concert for you. We’re thrilled about it and hope you will be, too. Enjoy!”

Afrique Victime features contributions from Moctar’s band, which features Coltun on bass, Ahmoudou Madassane on guitar, and Souleymane Ibrahim on drums. His album prior to Afrique Victime, Ilana (The Creator), came out in 2019.

“Tala Tannam” was one of our Songs of the Week. In October of last year, Moctar shared a video for another song from the album, “Chismiten.”

Support Under The Radar on Patreon