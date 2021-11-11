News

Mdou Moctar Shares New Live Performance Video “Live at the Niger River” Afrique Victime Out Now via Matador





Mdou Moctar has shared a new live performance video, Mdou Moctar: Live at the Niger River. The near 20-minute clip features Moctar alongside his band performing four tracks from his newest album, Afrique Victime: “Tala Tannam,” “Bissmilahi Atagh,” “Ya Habibti,” and “Chismiten.” View below, along with a full list of upcoming tour dates for Moctar.

Bassist Mikey Coltun elaborates on the performance in a press release: “Before it was decided that it was too unsafe for us to travel together outside the Niger capital, Niamey, we were planning to do concerts in villages throughout Niger, all with beautiful scenery. When Ahmoudou [Madassane] and I spent some time together at the beginning of the trip, we went location scouting in Niamey to see how we can achieve something similar while staying around the capital.

“A friend of ours had taken us to a place on the outskirts of Niamey, ‘In the bush.’ This land was right on the Niger River: a river flowing through Guinea, Mali, Niger, and Nigeria. Brainstorming different locations for filming, we came up with the idea to film a few songs at this location as the sun was coming up one morning.

“On the night before I departed Niger, we played a late concert, loaded everything into Mdou’s car, packed in there all together, and dropped off the gear to the location about 30 minutes away. Mdou decided to sleep on location with the gear so none of it gets stolen. The rest of us woke up the next morning at 4 a.m., got into the car, picked up breakfast at a bakery, and drove to the location.

“We set up quickly as we didn’t want to lose filming the sun coming up. We made a fire to keep us warm and also to keep the Tuareg tea brewing while we played. As we started playing ‘Tala Tannam,’ the sun came up and the two-colored Saharan bird, the pied crow, the symbol for Mdou Moctar, flew above us. Midway through the session, we were greeted by a pack of goats coming towards us from who knows where. They stopped and listened for a bit. Totally spontaneous, as things usually are for the Mdou Moctar group. This session proved to be one of the most beautiful performances we’ve played together.”

In September, Moctar shared a documentary depicting the days leading up to the release of Afrique Victime, which came out earlier this year via Matador. Read our interview with Moctar on the album.

Mdou Moctar Tour Dates:

2.27.22 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

2.28.22 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

3.02.22 ­– Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse %

3.03.22 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn %

3.04.22 ­– Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom %

3.05.22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant %

3.07.22 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall %

3.08.22 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room %

3.10.22 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue %

3.11.22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom %

3.12.22 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre %

3.13.22 – Detroit, MI @ MOCAD %

3.15.22 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre %

3.16.22 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

3.17.22 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre %

3.18.22 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre %

4.01.22 – Antwerp, BE @ Het Bos

4.02.22 – Brussels, BE @ AB-club

4.03.22 – Köln, DE @ Bumann

4.04.22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso SOLD OUT

4.05.22 – Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar

4.06.22 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia

4.07.22 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

4.08.22 – Dublin, IE @ The Sugar Club

4.09.22 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Sports Club

4.10.22 – Glasgow, UK @ Drygate

4.11.22 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

4.12.22 – Manchester, UK @ YES

4.14.22 – London, UK @ Earth Theatre

4.15.22 – Roubaix/Lille, FR @ La cave aux Poètes

4.16.22 – Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique

4.17.22 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

4.18.22 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

4.19.22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Alice

4.20.22 – Gothenburg, SE @ Nefertiti

4.21.22 – Oslo, NO @ Blaa

4.22.22 – Stockholm, SE @ Fasching

4.23.22 – Malmö, SE @ Plan B

4.24.22 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

4.25.22 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

4.26.22 – Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory

4.27.22 – Linz, AU @ Kapu

4.28.22 – Zurich, CH @ Fabrik

4.29.22 – Mannheim, DE @ Feuerwache

5.01.22 – Oostende, BE @ De Post

8.06.22 – Mysłowice, PL @ Off Festival

% w/ Parquet Courts

