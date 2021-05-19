 Mdou Moctar Shares New Song “Taliat” and Announces Fall U.S. Tour Dates | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, May 19th, 2021  
Subscribe

Mdou Moctar Shares New Song “Taliat” and Announces Fall U.S. Tour Dates

Afrique Victime Due Out This Friday via Matador

May 18, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by WH Moustapha
Bookmark and Share


Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar is releasing a new album Afrique Victime, this Friday via Matador. Now he has shared another song from the album, “Taliat,” and announced some new fall U.S. tour dates. Check out “Taliat” below via a lyric video, followed by the tour dates.

“Oh poor girl/She gave him her heart and he broke it/I pray to God to never experience unrequited love and the pain of a broken heart,” Moctar sings in Tamasheq.

“Taliat means woman,” Moctar explains in a press release. “In our community, women are queens, they have a lot of power, that why I use the term taliat to talk about them. A woman in the Tuareg community has to be protected, but she also has to be treated as equal.”

When the album was announced, Moctar shared the song “Tala Tannam,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. He also shared a live performance video for “Tala Tannam.” Then he shared the album’s title track, “Afrique Victime,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Afrique Victime features contributions from Moctar’s band, which features Mikey Coltun on bass, Ahmoudou Madassane on guitar, and Souleymane Ibrahim on drums.

His most recent album, Ilana (The Creator), was released in 2019.

Mdou Moctar Tour Dates:

9.03 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
9.05 – Durham, NC ­@ Motorco Music Hall
9.07 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
9.08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
9.10 ­– Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
9.11 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
9.12 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
9.14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
9.15 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
9.17 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
9.18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
9.20 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
9.21 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
9.22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
9.23 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
9.24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
9.25 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
9.26 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
9.28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
9.29 – Oakland, CA @ Starline
10.01 – Pioneertown, CA @ Desert Daze Pre-Party
10.02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent