Mdou Moctar Shares New Song “Taliat” and Announces Fall U.S. Tour Dates Afrique Victime Due Out This Friday via Matador

Photography by WH Moustapha



Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar is releasing a new album Afrique Victime, this Friday via Matador. Now he has shared another song from the album, “Taliat,” and announced some new fall U.S. tour dates. Check out “Taliat” below via a lyric video, followed by the tour dates.

“Oh poor girl/She gave him her heart and he broke it/I pray to God to never experience unrequited love and the pain of a broken heart,” Moctar sings in Tamasheq.

“Taliat means woman,” Moctar explains in a press release. “In our community, women are queens, they have a lot of power, that why I use the term taliat to talk about them. A woman in the Tuareg community has to be protected, but she also has to be treated as equal.”

When the album was announced, Moctar shared the song “Tala Tannam,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. He also shared a live performance video for “Tala Tannam.” Then he shared the album’s title track, “Afrique Victime,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Afrique Victime features contributions from Moctar’s band, which features Mikey Coltun on bass, Ahmoudou Madassane on guitar, and Souleymane Ibrahim on drums.

His most recent album, Ilana (The Creator), was released in 2019.

Mdou Moctar Tour Dates:

9.03 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

9.05 – Durham, NC ­@ Motorco Music Hall

9.07 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

9.08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

9.10 ­– Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

9.11 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

9.12 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

9.14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

9.15 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

9.17 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

9.18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

9.20 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

9.21 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

9.22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

9.23 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

9.24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

9.25 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

9.26 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

9.28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

9.29 – Oakland, CA @ Starline

10.01 – Pioneertown, CA @ Desert Daze Pre-Party

10.02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

