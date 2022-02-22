News

mehro Shares New Single “like you’re god” Watch the Accompanying Video Below





Since debuting in 2020, Los Angeles songwriter and musician mehro has been releasing new music at a steady clip, sharing his SKY ON FIRE project last year and following with a series of releases he’s coined “Alchemy” and “Dark Corners.” Today he’s back with his latest release of the “Dark Corners” series, his new single “like you’re god.”

“like you’re god” takes mehro’s fusion of indie rock and folk into dark and dense new territory. The whispered lyrics and intimate guitar tone add an entrancing dark allure, making it feel like mehro himself is in the room with you. He constantly ratchets up the tension as the song winds on and he is joined by skeletal rhythms and falsetto vocal runs. All the while, the lyrics detail a deep, primal desire for the song’s subject, one that borders on religious devotion. The accompanying video similarly meditates on the boundaries of devotion and destruction, splicing together quick cuts that explore a fiery carnal ritual.

As mehro explains, “This song speaks into existence a side of me that I don’t share with most people. I am very private. So this song feels particularly gut wrenching to release. I feel exposed, vulnerable and nervous. That’s how I know I need to let it go.”

Check out the song and the accompanying video below.

