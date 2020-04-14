News

Mei River Shares Video For New Song “Peter Parker” New Single Out Via Columbia/Sony Music Germany





Swedish producer and singer/songwriter Mei River has released his newest track, entitled “Peter Parker,” via a video for the song. The track is his second to date from his forthcoming debut EP, Tall Trees That Never Fell, which is due out sometime later this year. Watch the video below.

Born as Fredrik Eriksson, Mei River first made his name producing for other artists, before writing his own music. His debut single “Her” was released last month. His sound shows a sharp combo of funk, exotica, and warm, radio-friendly pop. In a press release, he references Cashmere Cat, The Radio Dept., and Prefab Sprout as touchstones.

With “Peter Parker” Mei River shows off his ear for strong hooks and arresting arrangements. He also displays some production skills with vocal distortions, a chilled beat, and an intimate sound that draws from bedroom pop. Lyrically he explores regret, substance abuse, and mental health, but never brings down the upbeat vibe of the instrumental. The music video juxtaposes artfully framed shots and Mei River performing while staring intensely into the camera. The result is a smooth piece of electro pop that certainly deserves some attention.

