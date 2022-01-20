News

Melody’s Echo Chamber Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Looking Backward” Emotional Eternal Due Out April 29 via Domino

Photography by Diane Sagnier



Melody’s Echo Chamber, the project of French musician Melody Prochet, has announced the release of a new album, Emotional Eternal, which will be out on April 29 via Domino. Prochet has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Looking Backward.” View the video, directed and animated by Hyoyon Paik, below along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“I hope the record has that uplifting quality,” states Prochet in a press release. “I wanted to be more grounded and mindful through the process. I guided the sessions with simplicity—a contrast with the maximalism of Bon Voyage and the wilderness of my delusions. I made some big and impactful decisions and changes to my life. It took me to where it is peaceful, and I think the record reflects this. It’s more direct.”

“‘Looking Backward’ is a vivid, nonchalant, poetic march to the Unknown,” adds Prochet. “I wrote the lyrics on my way to Stockholm, in transit at the airport, there was a man creating light reflections with his watch and playing with light on the floors and walls. It felt like an act coming from a source of pure creativity, it made me happy to catch it and inspired me to write the song.”

“It was a truly joyful experience to tap into Melody’s world and use my CGI skill to visualize it,” states director Hyoyon Paik on the “Looking Backward” video. “This piece demonstrates how artists can utilize digital avatars and CGI to deliver a grander and more immersive narrative in this exciting time, where the digital world and reality are integrated more than ever before.”

Emotional Eternal features production from Swedish artists Reine Fiske and Fredrik Swahn. Prochet’s most recent album, Bon Voyage, came out in 2018 via Fat Possum.

Emotional Eternal Tracklist:

1. Emotional Eternal

2. Looking Backward

3. Pyramids in the Clouds

4. The Hypnotist

5. Personal Message

6. Where the Water Clears the Illusion

7. A Slow Dawning of Peace

8. Alma_The Voyage

