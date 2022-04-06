News

Melody’s Echo Chamber Shares Video for New Song “Alma” Emotional Eternal Due Out April 29 via Domino

Photography by Diane Sagnier



Melody’s Echo Chamber, the project of French musician Melody Prochet, is releasing a new album, Emotional Eternal, on April 29 via Domino. Now she has shared its third single, “Alma,” via an animated video for it featuring stunning shots of nature and landscapes. The song’s lyrics are in French and English. Hyoyon Paik directed the video. Watch it below.

Prochet wrote “Alma” when she was separated from her daughter, who was a one-year-old at the time, for a night. A press release describes the song as a “beautiful paean to motherhood concluding with resounding violins and ebow that together evoke the spirit of the eternal and the circularity of life.”

“To me this song is a butterfly,” Prochet says. “It feels more like a little poem to life than a song; it was the first song to arise from the echoes of silence since Bon Voyage. I think I recorded the emotion of that kind of spiritual experience of the essential yet heart-breaking separation from the pure love bubble to the world of others.”

Emotional Eternal features production from Swedish artists Reine Fiske (of Dungen) and Fredrik Swahn (of The Amazing). “Alma” features Gustav Estjes, also of Dungen. Of the recording of the song, Prochet says: “We recorded ‘Alma’ in Swahn’s studio in Stockholm again; I remember we gave special attention to the groove, to give it a swing and emphasis on the light side, with a minor sound of danger in the veil of the mist somewhere. Johan Holmegaard played drums, Gustav Estjes played the piano and little velvet flute; Josephin Runsteen created transcending strings and noises directed by Reine and Swahn.”

Previously Melody’s Echo Chamber shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Looking Backward.” “Looking Backward” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, “Personal Message,” via a video for it.

Prochet’s last album, Bon Voyage, came out in 2018 via Fat Possum.

Prochet had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “I hope the record has that uplifting quality. I wanted to be more grounded and mindful through the process. I guided the sessions with simplicity—a contrast with the maximalism of Bon Voyage and the wilderness of my delusions. I made some big and impactful decisions and changes to my life. It took me to where it is peaceful, and I think the record reflects this. It’s more direct.”

