Melody’s Echo Chamber Shares Video for New Song “Personal Message” Emotional Eternal Due Out April 29 via Domino

Photography by Diane Sagnier



Melody’s Echo Chamber, the project of French musician Melody Prochet, is releasing a new album, Emotional Eternal, on April 29 via Domino. Now she has shared its second single, “Personal Message,” via a video for it. The song’s lyrics are in French and David Corfield directed the video. Watch it below.

Emotional Eternal features production from Swedish artists Reine Fiske (of Dungen) and Fredrik Swahn (of The Amazing).

Prochet had this to say about the string-backed “Personal Message” in a press release: “I played violin with Gustav Esjtes of Dungen and Josefin Runsteen. Josefin has transcended the string section to another dimension with her warm virtuosity…. I think the music revealed itself so naturally, we didn’t change much from the original material. The story is inspired by a place I lived by the sea in the south of France. When something disenchanting happened, I would take refuge near my house on the peninsula under the pines, a natural sanctuary where I sent wishes to the shore, I was soothed by its beauty. The song has this washed out wooden and salty vibe like a marine bird.”

Corfield had this to say about directing the video “On the surface a forest can seem like a collection of individuals but below ground they are united. A forest is a system that flourishes through sharing.”

Previously Melody’s Echo Chamber shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Looking Backward.” “Looking Backward” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Prochet’s most recent album, Bon Voyage, came out in 2018 via Fat Possum.

Prochet had this to say about the album in a press release: “I hope the record has that uplifting quality. I wanted to be more grounded and mindful through the process. I guided the sessions with simplicity—a contrast with the maximalism of Bon Voyage and the wilderness of my delusions. I made some big and impactful decisions and changes to my life. It took me to where it is peaceful, and I think the record reflects this. It’s more direct.”

