News

All





Melody’s Echo Chamber – Stream the New Album and Read Our New Interview with Her Emotional Eternal Out Now via Domino

Photography by Diane Sagnier



Melody’s Echo Chamber, the project of French musician Melody Prochet, has released a new album, Emotional Eternal, today via Domino. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing here. Also, on Wednesday we posted our new interview with Prochet about the album. Stream the album below. Read the interview here.

Emotional Eternal features production from Swedish artists Reine Fiske (of Dungen) and Fredrik Swahn (of The Amazing). The album’s third single, “Alma,” features Gustav Estjes, also of Dungen. Of the recording of the song, Prochet said in a previous press release: “We recorded ‘Alma’ in Swahn’s studio in Stockholm again; I remember we gave special attention to the groove, to give it a swing and emphasis on the light side, with a minor sound of danger in the veil of the mist somewhere. Johan Holmegaard played drums, Gustav Estjes played the piano and little velvet flute; Josephin Runsteen created transcending strings and noises directed by Reine and Swahn.”

Previously Melody’s Echo Chamber shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Looking Backward.” “Looking Backward” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, “Personal Message,” via a video for it. Then she shared its third single, “Alma,” via an animated video for it featuring stunning shots of nature and landscape. Prochet wrote “Alma” when she was separated from her daughter, who was a one-year-old at the time, for a night. “Alma” also made our Songs of the Week list.

Prochet’s last album, Bon Voyage, came out in 2018 via Fat Possum.

Prochet had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “I hope the record has that uplifting quality. I wanted to be more grounded and mindful through the process. I guided the sessions with simplicity—a contrast with the maximalism of Bon Voyage and the wilderness of my delusions. I made some big and impactful decisions and changes to my life. It took me to where it is peaceful, and I think the record reflects this. It’s more direct.”

<a href="https://melodysechochamber.bandcamp.com/album/emotional-eternal">Emotional Eternal by Melody's Echo Chamber</a>

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.