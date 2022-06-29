 Men I Trust Share New Single “Hard to Let Go” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 29th, 2022  
Subscribe

Men I Trust Share New Single “Hard to Let Go”

The Band’s First New Music of 2022

Jun 29, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Canadian band Men I Trust have shared their first new single of 2022, “Hard to Let Go.” Listen below.

The band’s most recent album, Untourable Album, came out last year.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent