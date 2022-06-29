Men I Trust Share New Single “Hard to Let Go”
The Band’s First New Music of 2022
Canadian band Men I Trust have shared their first new single of 2022, “Hard to Let Go.” Listen below.
The band’s most recent album, Untourable Album, came out last year.
