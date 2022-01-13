News

Methyl Ethel Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Proof” Feat. Stella Donnelly Are You Haunted? Due Out February 18 via Future Classic

Photography by Xan Thorrhoea



Australia’s Methyl Ethel, the band led by Jake Webb, have announced the release of a new album, Are You Haunted?, which will be out on February 18 via Future Classic. They have also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Proof,” which features Australian singer/songwriter Stella Donnelly. View the video, directed by Webb, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

In a press release, Webb states: “Stella is one of the most truth-telling artists I’ve ever heard.” Donnelly adds: “It made for a perfect match. Working on ‘Proof’ with Jake felt like being invited to the set of your favorite movie, such an insightful and wonderful experience.”

Are You Haunted? was recorded in the same studio where the first ever Methyl Ethel recordings were made. Webb states: “A dear friend of mine recently passed away, the studio is his. I spent many years of experimentation with him, learning so much looking over his shoulder. It feels special to continue to share the space with his ghost, I’m still learning from him.”

Previously released singles from the upcoming album are “Neon Cheap” and “Matters.” The most recent Methyl Ethyl album, Triage, came out in 2019 via 4AD.

Are You Haunted? Tracklist:

1. Ghosting

2. Proof

3. Something To Worry About

4. Neon Cheap

5. Kids on Holiday

6. One and Beat

7. Matters

8. Castigat Ridendo Mores

9. In a Minute, Sublime

