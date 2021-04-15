News

Methyl Ethyl Shares Video for New Song “Neon Cheap” Out Now via Future Classic





West Australian songwriter, producer, and instrumentalist Methyl Ethyl (aka Jake Webb) has shared a new single “Neon Cheap,” accompanied by a music video. Check out the track and video below.

Webb talks about the feeling “Neon Cheap” evokes for him in a press release: “Picture yourself scrolling, mind-numbingly at 3am. Now, instead of scrolling, you’re traipsing some Vegas-like strip. All the events and people you’d normally read about are there as you walk around, inoculated, casually observing. For me, this is ‘Neon Cheap.’”

This track, like many Methyl Ethyl creations, is unique in its sound and origin influence. While drawing from past sounds of New Wave and the indie rock persuasion, it maintains its own individual journey through the listener’s ears.

This single is the beginning to what seems to be a new project that followed Triage in 2019, which included a few tracks released in 2020. What started as a solo bedroom recording project has quickly grown into a seven-person live band and continues to put out new creations, this track being the first taste of 2021.

