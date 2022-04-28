News

Metric Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Single “All Comes Crashing” Formentera Due Out July 8

Photography by Justin Broadbent



Metric have announced the release of a new album, Formentera, which will be out on July 8. They have also announced a tour and have shared a video for a new album single, “All Comes Crashing.” View the Justin Broadbent-directed video below, along with the album’s cover art and full list of tour dates.

“Not everyone has a conventional life with conventional relationships,” states frontwoman Emily Haines in a press release. “‘All Comes Crashing’ is a love song that goes beyond romantic love, it’s an expression of solidarity with whoever it is you would want to have beside you in the event of catastrophe. It might be your best friend, it might be your blood brother or your dog. The song is dedicated to those you consider your family, whatever that looks like for you.”

Metric’s previous album, Art of Doubt, came out in 2018 via MMI/Crystal Math Music.

Metric 2022 Tour Dates:

August 11—Royal Theatre—Victoria, BC*

August 12——Royal Theatre—Victoria, BC*

August 13—Orpheum Theatre—Vancouver, BC*

August 15—Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium—Calgary, AB*

August 16—Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium—Calgary, AB*

August 17—Edmonton Convention Centre—Edmonton, AB*

August 19—Conexus Arts Centre—Regina, SK*

August 20—TCU Place—Saskatoon, SK*

August 21—Burton Cummings Theatre—Winnipeg, MB*

August 25—London Music Hall—London, ON†

August 26—Budweiser Stage—Toronto, ON‡

August 27—National Arts Centre—Ottawa, ON†

August 29—MTELUS—Montreal, QC†

August 30—Théâtre Capitole— Quebec City, QC†

September 1—Rebecca Cohn Auditorium—Halifax, NS†

September 2——Rebecca Cohn Auditorium—Halifax, NS†

September 24—The Orange Peel—Asheville, NC

September 25—Brooklyn Bowl—Nashville, TN

September 26—Tabernacle—Atlanta, GA

September 28—House of Blues Dallas—Dallas, TX

September 29—House of Blues Houston—Houston, TX

September 30—ACL Live at The Moody Theater—Austin, TX

October 2—The Van Buren—Phoenix, AZ

October 3—The Observatory North Park—San Diego, CA

October 6—The Wiltern—Los Angeles, CA

October 7—The Fillmore—San Francisco, CA

October 11—McMenamins Crystal Ballroom—Portland, OR

October 12—Moore Theatre—Seattle, WA

October 14—The Depot—Salt Lake City, UT

October 15—The Fillmore Auditorium—Denver, CO

October 17—The Fillmore Minneapolis—Minneapolis, MN

October 18—Chicago Theatre—Chicago, IL

October 19—The Fillmore Detroit—Detroit, MI

October 21—The National—Richmond, VA

October 22—The Fillmore Silver Spring—Silver Spring, MD

October 23—The Fillmore Philadelphia—Philadelphia, PA

October 25—House of Blues Boston—Boston, MA

October 26—Brooklyn Steel—Brooklyn, NY

October 27—Brooklyn Steel—Brooklyn, NY

*with Dear Rouge

†with Bartees Strange

‡with Interpol, Spoon and Bartees Strange

