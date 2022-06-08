 Metric Share New Song “What Feels Like Eternity” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 8th, 2022  
Metric Share New Song “What Feels Like Eternity”

Formentera Due Out July 8

Jun 08, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Justin Broadbent
Metric have shared a video for their new song, “What Feels Like Eternity.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Formentera, which will be out on July 8. View the Justin Broadbent-directed video below.

Upon announcement of the album in April, the band shared the album track “All Comes Crashing,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Their previous album, Art of Doubt, came out in 2018 via MMI/Crystal Math Music.

