Metric Share New Song “What Feels Like Eternity”
Formentera Due Out July 8
Jun 08, 2022
Photography by Justin Broadbent
Metric have shared a video for their new song, “What Feels Like Eternity.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Formentera, which will be out on July 8. View the Justin Broadbent-directed video below.
Upon announcement of the album in April, the band shared the album track “All Comes Crashing,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Their previous album, Art of Doubt, came out in 2018 via MMI/Crystal Math Music.
