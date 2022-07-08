News

Metric - Watch the “False Dichotomy” Video and Stream the New Album Formentera Out Today

Photography by Justin Broadbent



Metric have released a new album, Formentera, today. They have also shared a video for a track from the album, “False Dichotomy.” View the Justin Broadbent-directed video and stream the new album below.

Upon announcement of the album in April, the band shared the album track “All Comes Crashing,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared “What Feels Like Eternity,” which topped our Songs of the Week list. Their previous album, Art of Doubt, came out in 2018 via MMI/Crystal Math Music.

