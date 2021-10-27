 Metronomy Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “It’s good to be back” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, October 27th, 2021  
Metronomy Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “It’s good to be back”

Small World Due Out February 18, 2022 via Because Music

Oct 27, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Alex Lambert
Metronomy have announced the release of a new album, Small World, which will be out on February 18, 2022 via Because Music. The band has also shared a video for their new single, “It’s good to be back.” Check out the Dreamjob-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Frontman Joseph Mount speaks about the inspiration behind the new song’s title in a press release: “Part of me was thinking, ‘what is the lamest platitude people are going to be saying coming out of the past two years?,’ but at the same time, I was thinking how it will be true and how it might feel doing things again.”

He adds: “I’ve been remembering what it was like as a kid when I’d be sitting in the backseat of my parents’ car and they’d be playing their music and I’d think ‘this is awful,’ but there’d be one or two songs I would like. I thought it would be fun to make that kind of album, and this is the song the kids might like. This is the ‘cool’ song.”

Last month, the band surprise-released the EP Posse EP Volume 1.

