Thursday, December 2nd, 2021  
Metronomy Share Live Studio Session Video for “It’s good to be back”

Small World Due Out February 18, 2022 via Because Music

Dec 02, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Metronomy have shared a live studio session video for their newest single “It’s good to be back.” Their upcoming album, Small World, will be out on February 18, 2022 via Because Music. Watch below, along with a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the official video for “It’s good to be back” which the band shared last week.

In October, Metronomy shared “It’s good to be back” upon announcing the new album, and it topped our Songs of the Week list. A month before that, the band surprise-released the EP Posse EP Volume 1.

