News

All





Metronomy Share MGMT Remix of “The Look” The English Riviera: 10th Anniversary Edition Due Out April 30 via Because Music





Metronomy have shared an MGMT remix of their iconic 2011 song “The Look.” It will be featured on the 10th anniversary edition of their album The English Riviera, alongside six other unreleased songs from that era. Listen below.

Metronomy’s Joe Mount states in a press release: “I came up with the bit that gets stuck in your head; the der-de-der-der bit. I played around with it a little, hit a wall and thought ‘it’s not really Metronomy, is it.’ Four months later, we finished recording ‘The Look’ at the Smokehouse in London. We quite liked it, but that was about it. Then I distinctly remember the journalist Dave Simpson asking me about the song after we performed it for the first time at the Leeds Cockpit in January 2011. That was probably the moment I realized it had something about it. I still don’t know precisely what that something is, but when we perform ‘The Look’ live and I hear thousands of people chanting the bit that gets stuck in your head back at me, der-de-der-der, it often brings a tear to my eye. It really is amazing what that seaside song and this whole album has done for Metronomy.”

Read our 2019 interview with Metronomy on their most recent album, Metronomy Forever.



Support Under the Radar on Patreon.