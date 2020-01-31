Metronomy Share New Song “Up, Higher” as an Amazon Original

News

Metronomy released a new album, Metronomy Forever, last year via Because Music. Now the British band have shared a new song, "Up, Higher," via Amazon Music as an Amazon Original. The song was originally intended for Metronomy Forever, but didn't make the final tracklist. Listen below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

The band's founder and frontman Joseph Mount had this to say about the song in a press release: "'Up, Higher' was one of the first tracks written for Metronomy Forever, then it was culled from the final selection! Which seems strange now as it's such a jam. It was a track we played live on our last U.S. tour, so it's nice to have it out there in the world now."

Metronomy Forever includes "Lately," a new song the British band shared via a video in May (it was #1 on our Songs of the Week list). When the album was announced in June they shared a video for another new song from it, "Salted Caramel Ice Cream" (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then they shared the album's "Walking in the Dark," via a video for the track (it was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then the band shared another song from the album, "Wedding Bells," via a lyric video for the track that features the lyrics written on a wedding program (it was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then they shared a full-on video for "Wedding Bells."

Metronomy Forever is the follow-up to 2016's Summer 08. Since then Mount did production work on Robyn's Honey (Robyn appeared on Summer 08). Mount also moved from Paris to the English countryside, which influenced the album.

Mount had this to say about Metronomy Forever in a previous press release: "What happens is when you're making music and you enter a world where you have achieved some sort of celebrity no matter how large or small you start to think about yourself in terms of legacy and what you're going to leave behind and then you realize that's limited to the interest people have in you. In the end I feel completely comfortable with it. The less importance you place in any art the more interesting it can become in a way...I'm making music, I'm going to do some concerts, I need to feed my children."

Read our 2016 interview with Metronomy.

Metronomy Tour Dates:

1/31: 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

2/1: TLA - Philadelphia, PA

2/3: Royale - Boston, MA

2/5: Brooklyn Steel - New York, NY

2/7: MTelus - Montreal, QC

2/8: Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

2/10: Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI

2/11: Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

2/12: Varsity Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

2/14: Gothic Theatre - Denver, CO

2/15: Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT

2/17: The Showbox - Seattle, WA

2/18: Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

2/19: Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

2/21: The UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

2/22: Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA (Sold Out)

2/23: Pappy & Harriet's - Pioneertown, CA (Sold Out)

2/25: Canton Hall - Dallas, TX

2/26: Scoot Inn - Austin, TX

3/17: Coliseu de Lisboa - Lisbon, Portugal

3/19: La Riviera - Madrid, Spain

3/20: Razzmatazz 1 - Barcelona, Spain (Sold Out)

3/21: Zénith Sud - Montpellier, France

3/23: Les Docks - Lausanne, Switzerland (Sold Out)

3/24: Komplex 457 - Zürich, Switzerland

3/25: Alcatraz - Milan, Italy

3/27: Kino Šiška - Ljubljana, Slovenia

3/28: Gasometer - Vienna, Austria

3/29: Roxy - Prague, Czech Republic

3/30: Tama - Poznań, Poland

3/31: Tama - Poznań, Poland (Sold Out)

4/1: Progresja - Warsaw, Poland (Sold Out)

4/3: Alter Schlachthof - Dresden, Germany

4/4: Alte Feuerwache - Mannheim, Germany

4/5: Den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

4/7: Zénith Arena - Lille, France

4/8: Le Liberté - Rennes, France

4/14: La Cigale - Paris, France

4/15: La Cigale - Paris, France

4/16: La Cigale - Paris, France (Sold Out)

4/17: La Cigale - Paris, France (Sold Out)

