Metronomy Share Video for New Song “Things will be fine” and Announce Shows in NYC and LA Small World Due Out February 18 via Because Music

Photography by Alex Lambert



Metronomy are releasing a new album, Small World, on February 18 via Because Music. Now they have shared its second single, “Things will be fine,” via a video for the song that looks back on the band member’s teenage years. They have also announced two February shows in New York City and Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the video below, followed by all the band’s tour dates.

A press release says the song “grapples with harnessing hopeful, sunny optimism in the face of difficult situations, speaking positivity into existence whether for our own reassurance or for that of our children or loved ones—even when we have no idea ourselves if things really will be fine.”

Frontman Joseph Mount says the video is a “sort of pseudo role-play therapy session in which we all re-visit our teenage selves. Everyone ended up more scarred than they did before making it…apart from Michael and his f*#king guinea pigs.”

In October, Metronomy shared the album’s first single, “It’s good to be back,” via a playful video for the song, which topped our Songs of the Week list. A month before that, the band surprise-released the EP Posse EP Volume 1. In December they shared a live video session for “It’s good to be back.”

Pick up our current print issue (the 20th Anniversary Issue) to read our The End interview with Metronomy.

Metronomy Tour Dates:

2/08/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room

2/10/22 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

3/01/22 - Porto, Portugal @ Hard Club

3/02/22 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Coliseu de Lisboa

3/04/22 - Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

3/05/22 - Valencia, Spain @ Sala Moon

3/06/22 - Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 1

3/08/22 - Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks

3/09/22 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

3/10/22 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Kaufleuten

3/11/22 - Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik

3/13/22 - Ljubljana, Slovenia @ Kino Šiška

3/14/22 - Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

3/15/22 - Budapest, Hungary @ Akvárium Klub

3/13/22 - Dresden, Germany @ Reithalle Strasse E

3/18/22 - Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja

3/19/22 - Poznan, Poland @ Tama

3/20/22 - Poznan, Poland @ Tama

3/22/22 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

3/23/22 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

3/25/22 - Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle

3/26/22 - Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

3/28/22 - Mannheim, Germany @ Alte Feuerwache

3/29/22 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

3/31/22 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

4/01/22 - Strasbourg, France @ La Laiterie

4/03/22 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

4/04/22 - Lille, France @ Zénith Arena

4/05/22 - Rennes, France @ Le Liberté

4/06/22 - Paris, France @ Le Zenith

4/08/22 - Montpellier, France @ Zénith Sud

4/10/22 - Istanbul, Turkey @ Zorlu PAC

4/22/22 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

4/23/22 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

4/24/22 - Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

4/26/22 - Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

4/27/22 - Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy

4/28/22 - Manchester, UK @ Academy

4/30/22 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

5/01/22 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

5/03/22 - Torquay, UK @ The Foundry

5/04/22 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

5/05/22 - Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy

5/07/22 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

