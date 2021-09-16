 Metronomy Surprise Release New EP | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, September 16th, 2021  
Subscribe

Metronomy Surprise Release New EP

Posse EP Volume 1 Out Now

Sep 15, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Metronomy have surprise released a new EP, Posse EP Volume 1. It features collaborations with artists Pinty, Biig Piig, Sorry, Brian Nasty, Folly Group, and spill tab. Listen to the EP in full below.

Frontman Joe Mount speaks about the EP’s collaborations in a press release: “I thought it would be weird saying, ‘some of these are people I hadn’t previously heard of,’ but actually it’s such an amazing way to encounter people and get to know them. Receiving back a song from someone you’ve never met before, but they’ve clicked with what you’ve done and done something amazing with it.”

Singer and rapper Biig Piig, featured on the song “405,” adds: “Joe sent over the piano instrumental and it was so beautiful and brought back so many memories. I feel like when you hear a piece of music that does that, you know it’s special. My melodies and lyrics over it came out really easily and it just felt really nostalgic. The song is about a moment of realizing the love that I was seeking frantically in all kinds of places I had right in front of me the whole time.”

Earlier this year, Metronomy shared an MGMT remix of their song “The Look” from the 10th anniversary edition of their album The English Riviera.

Read our 2019 interview with Metronomy on their most recent album, Metronomy Forever.

l

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent