 METZ Announce Split 7-Inch Single with Adulkt Life, Share New Song “Demolition Row” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, February 4th, 2022  
Subscribe

METZ Announce Split 7-Inch Single with Adulkt Life, Share New Song “Demolition Row”

Single Due Out March 4 via What’s Your Rupture?

Feb 04, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Toronto-based METZ have announced the release of a split 7-inch single with Adulkt Life, which will be out on March 4 via What’s Your Rupture? The band has shared a new song from the single, “Demolition Row.” Check it out below along with the single’s tracklist. The artwork is featured above.

METZ’s most recent album, Atlas Vending, came out in 2020 via Sub Pop.

METZ & Adulkt Life 7” Tracklist:

1. Demolition Row
2. Book of Curses
3. Ants & Lions

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent