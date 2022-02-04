News

METZ Announce Split 7-Inch Single with Adulkt Life, Share New Song “Demolition Row” Single Due Out March 4 via What’s Your Rupture?





Toronto-based METZ have announced the release of a split 7-inch single with Adulkt Life, which will be out on March 4 via What’s Your Rupture? The band has shared a new song from the single, “Demolition Row.” Check it out below along with the single’s tracklist. The artwork is featured above.

METZ’s most recent album, Atlas Vending, came out in 2020 via Sub Pop.

METZ & Adulkt Life 7” Tracklist:

1. Demolition Row

2. Book of Curses

3. Ants & Lions

