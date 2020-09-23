News

METZ Share Video for New Song “Blind Youth Industrial Park” Atlas Vending Due Out October 9 via Sub Pop





Toronto-based METZ are releasing a new album, Atlas Vending, on October 9 via Sub Pop. Now they have shared another from it “Blind Youth Industrial Park,” via a strange video for it. Dylan Pharazyn directed the video, which was filmed in Queenstown, on the South Island of New Zealand. It features a woman and an injured companion being pursued by a team of soldiers. Watch it below.

Pharazyn had this to say about the video in a press release: “I started thinking of the feeling of war or samurai films, beautiful but dark and violent… but then I had this idea to work up a more unique world… I started to think of a more futuristic setting—more unusual and dream-like with the story set on a distant planet where there is future technology and some kind of alien magic… like a futuristic fable. I loved the idea of the hero Ayeth on this nomadic walk through an epic landscape… I loved the strength in her and the pairing of her with a wounded companion, something really human and vulnerable… I wanted that emotive warmth countering the cold military images.”

The band has also announced a ticketed livestream on October 15 and October 17, filmed at the Toronto Opera House. Tickets and details can be found here.

METZ previously shared the album’s first single “A Boat to Drown In” with an accompanying video. “A Boat to Drown In” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Hail Taxi,” also via a video.

On Atlas Vending, METZ covers themes like “paternity, crushing social anxiety, addiction, isolation, media-induced paranoia, and the restless urge to leave everything behind,” according to a previous press release which also claimed the band’s goal was to create its most “patient and honest record.” The album was co-produced by Ben Greenberg and engineered and mixed by Seth Manchester.

