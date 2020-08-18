METZ Share Video for New Song “Hail Taxi”
Atlas Vending Due Out October 9 via Sub Pop
Toronto-based METZ have shared a video for the second single, “Hail Taxi,” off their upcoming album Atlas Vending out October 9 via Sub Pop. The video, directed by A.F. Cortes, aims to visualize struggles of adulthood and isolation. Check out the video for “Hail Taxi” below.
METZ previously shared the album’s first single “A Boat to Drown In” with an accompanying video. “A Boat to Drown In” was one of our Songs of the Week.
In a press release, frontman Alex Edkins says that “Hail Taxi” is “about looking back. The lyrics deal with the idea of reconciling or coming to terms with who you were and who you've become.”
On Atlas Vending, METZ covers themes like “paternity, crushing social anxiety, addiction, isolation, media-induced paranoia, and the restless urge to leave everything behind,” according to the press release which also claimed the band’s goal was to create its most “patient and honest record.” The album was co-produced by Ben Greenberg and engineered and mixed by Seth Manchester.
