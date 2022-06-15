News

All





Mice Parade Share Video for New Song “Eyes See Stars” (Feat. Kristín Anna Valtýsdóttir) lapapọ Due Out July 1 via Bubble Core





Mice Parade (the project led by Adam Pierce) are releasing lapapọ, their first album in nine years, on July 1 via Bubble Core. Now they have shared its second single, “Eyes See Stars,” which features Kristín Anna Valtýsdóttir, formerly of múm and a collaborator with Avey Tare. It was shared via a video featuring dancer Samantha ‘Connor’ Speetjens. Watch it below.

Janessa Clark, Gregg de Domenico, and William Miller directed the “Eyes See Stars” video and Clark choreographed it.

A press release describes the video in greater detail: “The movement was created through a series of improvisational exercises exploring themes of duality, such as the universal experience of having to choose between things that are in conflict and opposition with each other. The resulting film footage captures a floating ‘in between’ space that could be seen as taking place in the mind, in the body, or somewhere metaphysical.”

Previously Mice Parade shared the album’s lead single, “Eisa Dancers,” as well as “Bushwick & Knoll.” Lapapọ, also features guest vocalists Angel Deradoorian (formerly of Dirty Projectors) and Arone Dyer (Buke & Gase).

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.