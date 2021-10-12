News

Michael Kiwanuka Shares New Song “Beautiful Life” Featured in the New Netflix Documentary Convergence: Courage in a Crisis





Michael Kiwanuka has shared a new song titled “Beautiful Life.” It is featured in the new Netflix documentary from Oscar-winning director Orlando von Einsiedel, Convergence: Courage in a Crisis, which is out today. Listen below.

“Beautiful Life” was recorded in London and features production from St Francis Hotel. Kiwanuka elaborates on the new song in a press release: “In this song I wanted to focus on the feeling that there’s a real strength in the human spirit when you try to look for beauty even in difficult situations. Of course, in some situations that becomes more and more difficult. But I just wanted to ponder on that and wonder what life would be like if I lived it like that. Ultimately whatever people feel from hearing the song is ok with me. But what I was trying to emit through the music was a feeling of defiance. A feeling of strength through adversity.”

The British singer’s third album, KIWANUKA, came out in 2019 via Interscope.

