Michael Kiwanuka Shares New Song “Beautiful Life”
Featured in the New Netflix Documentary Convergence: Courage in a Crisis
Michael Kiwanuka has shared a new song titled “Beautiful Life.” It is featured in the new Netflix documentary from Oscar-winning director Orlando von Einsiedel, Convergence: Courage in a Crisis, which is out today. Listen below.
“Beautiful Life” was recorded in London and features production from St Francis Hotel. Kiwanuka elaborates on the new song in a press release: “In this song I wanted to focus on the feeling that there’s a real strength in the human spirit when you try to look for beauty even in difficult situations. Of course, in some situations that becomes more and more difficult. But I just wanted to ponder on that and wonder what life would be like if I lived it like that. Ultimately whatever people feel from hearing the song is ok with me. But what I was trying to emit through the music was a feeling of defiance. A feeling of strength through adversity.”
The British singer’s third album, KIWANUKA, came out in 2019 via Interscope.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser Share New Song “Virginia Beach” (News) — Kevin Morby, Hamilton Leithauser, The Walkmen
- Michael Kiwanuka Shares New Song “Beautiful Life” (News) — Michael Kiwanuka
- Sondre Lerche Shares 10-Minute New Song “Dead Of The Night,” Announces 2022 Tour (News) — Sondre Lerche
- Cassandra Jenkins Announces Outtakes Compilation, Shares “Hailey (premix)” (News) — Cassandra Jenkins
- Black Country, New Road Announce New Album, Share Lead Single “Chaos Space Marine” (News) — Black Country, New Road
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.