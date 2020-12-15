 Michael Kiwanuka Shares Video for “Interlude (Loving the People)” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, December 15th, 2020  
Michael Kiwanuka Shares Video for “Interlude (Loving the People)”

Taken from His Critically Acclaimed Third Album KIWANUKA

Dec 15, 2020 By Joey Arnone
Michael Kiwanuka has just shared a video for the song “Interlude (Loving the People),” featured on KIWANUKA, his critically acclaimed third studio album that earned him a Mercury Prize this year. The video was directed by award-winning filmmaker Phillip Youmans. Watch it below.

Youmans speaks about the video in a press release: “Listening to ‘Interlude (Loving the People)’ feels like sunshine on my skin. This film is an escapist trip where young black people revel in the psychedelic experience. For me, ‘Loving the People’ is about the adrenaline of unconfined love and joy, a celebration of black youth and imagination.”

KIWANUKA was released back in 2019 on Interscope. Earlier this month, Kiwanuka created a new mix of Brittany Howard’s song “13th Century Metal” from her album Jaime.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

