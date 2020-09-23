News

Michael Sheen is Obsessed with a Magical Toaster in Kelly Lee Owens’ “Corner of My Sky” Video Inner Song Out Now via Smalltown Supersound

Photography by Griff Lynch



Acclaimed Welsh actor Michael Sheen is obsessed with a mysterious toaster in the video for Welsh electronic music artist/producer Kelly Lee Owens’ “Corner of My Sky,” a song that features fellow Welsh artist John Cale. In the video Sheen keeps putting bread into his toaster and each time the bread disappears, rather than popping up. Kasper Häggström directed the video, which was shot in the Brecon Beacons mountain range of South Wales. “Corner of My Sky” is taken from Owens’ latest album, Inner Song, which came out in August via Smalltown Supersound. Watch the video below.

Michael Sheen (The Queen, Frost/Nixon, Masters of Sex, Good Omens) had this to say about the video in a press release: “I’ve loved Kelly’s music for a while now and the opportunity to be part of a Kelly-John Cale-magic toaster holy Welsh trinity was too good to miss!”

Kelly Lee Owens had this to say: “I knew I wanted a visual for ‘Color of My Sky’ and having been connected to Michael Sheen earlier in the year, I dared asked if he would like to be involved. Luckily he said yes! In Wales we live by the sentiment that ‘If you don't ask, you don't get.’ And so a true welsh collaboration in the form of John Cale, Michael. and I was formed. The idea for the video was changed (very) last minute by the Kasper, a Norwegian director who I have worked with on my last few videos including ‘Throwing Lines’ and 'On' and it was weird, trippy and hilarious—the perfect combo! Michael's performance alongside John's vocals and the magic toaster portal is gold and something I'm very happy to have out in the world.”

John Cale had this to say about the song in a previous press release when the song first came out: “It’s not usually this immediate that a productive afternoon brings a satisfying conclusion to a task. Kelly sent me a track she'd written—an instrumental that was a gentle drift—something comfortably familiar to what I'd been working on myself. On the first listen, the lyrics came with ease and a chorus and melody grew out of it. Even the Welsh phrases seemed to develop from a place of reflective memory which was a surprise since I hadn't written in Welsh for decades. Once finished, I realized there existed a built-in thread we'd created together and apart—and her kind spirit pulled it all together and in quick order.”



Owens also had this to say about the song in a previous press release: “I knew with this album I needed to connect with my roots and therefore having the Welsh language featured on the record felt very important to me. Once the music for the track was written and the sounds were formed, I sent the track straight to John and asked if he could perhaps delve into his Welsh heritage and tell the story of the land via spoken-word, poetry and song. What he sent back was nothing short of phenomenal. The arrangement was done during the mixing process and once I’d finished the track, I cried—firstly feeling incredibly lucky to have collaborated with John and his eternal talent and secondly for both of us to have been able to connect to our homeland in this way.”

Inner Song was due out May 1, but has since been pushed back due to COVID-19. Previously Owens shared its first single, “Melt!,” via a video for the new song. Then she shared its second single, the hypnotic “Night,” which was on of our Songs of the Week. Then Owens shared the album’s third single, “On,” via a video for the track (which also made our Songs of the Week list). Then she shared another song from it, “Corner of My Sky,” which featured fellow Welsh artist John Cale, who sings in both Welsh and English on the song, and was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Inner Song is the follow-up to Owens’ self-titled debut album, released in 2017 via Smalltown Supersound (it was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2017). In May 2019 Owens shared two new songs, “Let It Go” and “Omen,” with “Let It Go” making our Songs of the Week list. Neither song is on the new album. In December 2019 Owens teamed up with Jon Hopkins for the seven-minute long new song, “Luminous Spaces.” It was originally intended to be an Owens remix of Hopkins’ “Luminous Beings” but morphed into its own thing once the pair got into the studio together. “Luminous Spaces” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list and is also not featured on Inner Song.

Inner Song opens with a cover of Radiohead’s “Weird Fishes/Arpeggi,” from 2007’s In Rainbows, but Owens’ version is just titled “Arpeggi.”

In a previous press release, Owens said creating Inner Song was “the hardest three years of my life…my creative life and everything I'd worked for up to that point was deeply impacted. I wasn't sure if I could make anything anymore, and it took quite a lot of courage to get to a point where I could create again.”

The album’s title is borrowed from Alan Silva’s free jazz album of the same name from 1972. Owens said the title “really reflects what it felt like to make this record. I did a lot of inner work in the past few years, and this is a true reflection of that.”

Read our 2017 interview with Kelly Lee Owens.

