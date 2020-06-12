News

Michael Stipe and Big Red Machine Share Studio Version of New Song “No Time for Love Like Now” A Collaboration with The National’s Aaron and Bryce Dessner Shared via a Video





Back in March former R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe shared a video of him performing from home a new demo song “No Time for Love Like Now” and then he also performed it again from home for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Now he has shared the studio version of the song, via a video. It’s a collaboration with the collective Big Red Machine, in particular The National’s Aaron and Bryce Dessner. Aaron co-wrote the song with Stipe and produced it, Bryce did the orchestrations, and Stipe wrote the lyrics. The single is out now via 37d03d. Michael Brown directed the video. Watch it below.

Stipe had this to say about the song in a press release: “I’m super excited to work with Aaron Dessner. And I’m thrilled with how the song and lyrics landed. The title says it all.”

“No Time for Love Like Now” also features Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) on guitar, Brad Cook (Hiss Golden Messenger, The War on Drugs) on synth, JT Bates (Lizzo, Poliça) on drums, Thomas Bartlett aka Doveman, (Nico Muhly, Sufjan Stevens) on keys, Clarice Jensen (Bjork, Nick Cave), and Yuki Numata Resnick (Beirut, Blonde Redhead) on violin/viola.

In October 2019 Stipe shared his first ever solo song, “Your Capricious Soul,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Proceeds from that song were donated to the climate change organization Extinction Rebellion. Then in January he shared another new solo song, “Drive to the Ocean,” via a self-directed video for the track. Proceeds from the song benefitted Pathway to Paris, which is asking for cities to sign onto the Paris climate change agreement. In March Stipe shared a PSA video with tips for dealing with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

